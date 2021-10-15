Drought worsens in Kilifi as residents appeal for more relief food

Ms Taaabu Kahindo Gogo from Dingiria village in Ganze, Kilifi County lost 20 cows to drought last month.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Residents in Ganze and Magarini sub-counties have called on the government to continue supplying relief food to starving families in Kilifi County.

