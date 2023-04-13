Maseno shooting suspect: 'I was in Kisumu, didn't touch a gun during university riots'

An officer who was adversely mentioned in the shooting of a Maseno University student during anti-government demonstrations called by Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga on March 20, 2023 has claimed that her life is in danger, as it emerged she was not in Maseno when the shooting happened.

In what appears to be a cover-up plot to mask the real shooter, senior police officers released the image of the complainant.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Corporal Georgina Osoro is seeking to clear her name from any wrong doing.

“It has become extremely difficult for our client to work and even to send her children to school on account of well-founded fears that they shall be harmed,” read Mr Omari’s letter.

Through Musyoki, Mogaka and Company Advocates, Mr Omari has written to the Office of the Inspector General of Police, requesting information on police records in respect to Ms Osoro’s assignment within the National Police Service at Maseno Police Station between March 19 and 22, 2023.

“Our client’s pictures, both in police uniform and in civilian clothing, and those of her children of tender years, were circulated in social media platforms together with her mobile phone number, thus placing her at an enormous risk of being lynched by the general public,” read the letter by Mr Omari.

William Mayenga, who was buried in his home county of Nyamira on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, was shot dead by a police officer, reportedly from Maseno police station, during the rowdy protests.

Immediately after that, photos of Ms Osoro started circulating on social media with reports that she was the officer who reportedly shot dead the 21-year-old third year student.

“That in a scathing prejudiced public attack, our client’s character has been immensely attacked, veiled and expressed threats to her life as well as those of her children, which reports she has already made,” said Mr Omari.

Emerging reports, however, indicate that Ms Osoro was not in Maseno, where the shooting took place, but in Kisumu on anti-riot duty. She had booked out from Maseno at 4am, together with colleagues who had a similar assignment.

“On the said March 20, while our client was away on duty in Kisumu, approximately 35 kilometres away from Maseno town, a shooting incident was reported,” said Mr Omari.

Sources indicate that one of her colleagues may be responsible for the shooting but in a cover up, some rogue senior police officers released Ms Osoro’s image to the public.

"At Maseno, some of her three other colleagues were assigned to quell the chaos with AK 47 rifles, one of which could have been used to shoot dead the university student," said a source.

This could be a cover-up similar to the one where security officers are on the spot for claiming that a police officer who died after demonstrations in Kisumu was killed by protesters.

An NTV exposé revealed that he was run over by a police vehicle.

Investigations into the death of Corporal Ben Oduor, who died during the last Azimio anti-government protests, show that he was not killed by a stone hurled by a protester as earlier reported.

Mr Omari is now seeking certified information from the Inspector-General of Police and wants a certified extract from the Occurrence Book entries for the days between March 19 and 21, 2023.

He also wants a certified extract from the Arms Movement Book for the same duration.

A certified copy of the list of police officers assigned coverage in the same period at Kisumu town is also required.

He has also asked for the Operations Order in respect of the Kisumu town Anti-Riot Operation of the March 20 pursuant to which police officers from Maseno Police Station attended Kisumu town for reinforcement is also needed.

Mr Omari asked the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the Internal Affairs Department of the National Police Service to move with speed to investigate the shooting.

During Mayenga’s burial last week, Mr Odinga demanded that those who shot him must be arrested and charged in court within the next seven days.

The seven days elapse today, Wednesday.

Mr Odinga, through a statement read on his behalf by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, said they wanted justice for the bereaved family.

Prof Nyong’o, who was accompanied by Kisii Governor Simba Arati, said he had been directed by his party leader, Mr Odinga, to represent Azimio in the burial.

The former Prime Minister revealed that he had personally asked many questions concerning Mayenga’s killing and would continue to do so.

“Why did the police officer single out William, who at the time of his killing was a harmless student taking part in a peaceful demonstration? Why did the police officer use live instead of rubber bullets? Why has this officer not been arrested? When will the parents get justice for their son?” wondered Mr Odinga.

He noted that the Azimio family is deeply saddened by the death of the university student they described as a young patriotic Kenyan.

“As Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition, we demand justice for him. The police do not need any investigation because the shooting occurred in broad daylight. The students themselves say they have a photo of the killer. Onlookers and William's colleagues saw it happen … and they know who opened fire on the student,” said the former PM.

Mr Odinga regretted that despite holding peaceful demonstrations to express their anger, they were met with stiff provocation and attacks by a brutal police force leading to deaths, injuries and massive destruction of property.

“We are not happy with the manner in which the Kenya Kwanza government is running this country. We are not happy to lose young men like Mayenga,” said the former PM.

Mr Arati called out Inspector-General Japhet Koome for allegedly instructing police to use live bullets on unarmed demonstrators.

“South Africa and other countries use rubber bullets so that we don't lose lives. I want to ask IG Koome, you have chest-thumped enough, you and your rogue officers. What is the need of killing people using guns which you were trained to use professionally?” asked Mr Arati.