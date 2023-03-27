Man shot dead in Kisumu protests, two others nursing bullet wounds

Police in Kisumu shot dead a man in Kondele Market during Monday's anti-government protests. The development brings the number of casualties from protests that started last Monday to two.

The man killed, who was yet to be identified by press time, was shot on the leg and chest with the bullet exiting from the back.

Police lob teargas to disperse protesters in Kisumu on March 27, 2023. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Dr George Rae, the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Chief Executive Officer, said the body was brought to the facility at around 1pm.

“There was one person who was shot dead, young, unknown male in his early 20s. The police brought him and left him in the morgue,” said Dr Rae.

Three other people, a woman in Kondele and two men in Migori also sustained gunshot wounds on the second Monday of anti-government protests.

There are fears that there could be more victims. Migori police commander Mr Mark Wanjala said he was not aware of the shooting.

Last week, William Mayenga, a third-year student at Maseno University, was shot dead in the neck during demos near the school.

In today's demos, people from Kisumu, Kisii, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay and Kakamega County took to the streets to demand a lower cost of living, while some demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers be opened.

They carried their usual props including sufurias and cooking sticks. They also lit bonfires and blocked some major roads.