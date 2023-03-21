Maseno student shooting: Nyong'o demands arrest of killer police officer

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o is now demanding the arrest and prosecution of what he termed as a “trigger happy” police officer who shot and killed a Maseno University student during Azimio la Umoja One Kenya’s anti-government protests on Monday.

According to the county boss, William Mayange, a third-year Literature student at Maseno University, was shot by an officer without any lawful cause.

Prof Nyong'o said anti-riot police should not have used live ammunition to disperse the students.

"The student was murdered in cold blood as he and his colleagues were demonstrating at Maseno centre over the high cost of living,"said Prof Nyong'o.

"As we send condolence messages to the family of the slain student and the Maseno University fraternity, we demand that the police officer who fired the killer bullet be arrested and prosecuted as soon as possible."

On Tuesday morning, just hours after news of Mayange’s death, students held demos that paralysed transport on the busy Kisumu-Busia highway after they barricaded the road. Motorists were forced to either turn back or part with some money to be allowed to proceed with their journey.

According to a police report detailing anti-riot officers’ version of events, Mayange was shot in the neck after protestors invaded the Maseno police line where rowdy students allegedly vandalised at least 10 houses.

According to the police, the students had earlier invaded Sairam Supermarket in Maseno town and other business premises along the Kisumu-Busia highway.

They also lit bonfires and barricaded the Kisumu-Busia road using stones, police say.

Police claim they had to use live bullets to disperse the youths because they had run out of rubber bullets and teargas canisters.

The demos saw supporters of Azimio leader Raila Odinga engage the police in running battles, affecting normal operations and businesses on Monday.