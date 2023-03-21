Maandamano: Protests to take place Mondays and Thursdays, Raila announces

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has announced that anti-government protests will now take place twice a week -- on Mondays and Thursdays -- as a response to what he cited as "public demand".

Addressing journalists Tuesday at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi, Mr Odinga said the protests will resume next week.

"Fellow Kenyans, in the second phase of our protest, and in response to public demand, we shall now hold the protests every Monday and Thursday beginning next week," he said.

The Azimio leader who was accompanied by his co-principals Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Wycliffe Oparanya and Edwin Sifuna among a host of other leaders also lauded the media for live coverage of Monday's protests.

Mr Odinga also claimed there was an attempt on his life and that of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the anti-government demos in which one protestor was fatally shot by police on Monday.

"Those responsible must be held to account and there was also an attempt on my life as well as Kalonzo Musyoka as the police shot at our cars," he alleged.

He has also demanded the unconditional release of those arrested during the protests.

"We have put together a team of security and legal experts to determine the orders given by police that led to the brutality," he said.