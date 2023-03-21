The independent Policing and Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has launched investigations into the death of a third-year Maseno University student, William Manyange who was shot by a police officer while participating in the nationwide Monday protests.

The Authority has added it is also probing the shooting of one man at Toi Market in Kibra, Nairobi who sustained serious injuries during the melee on the same day.

This comes at a time when student leaders, led by Kenya University Students Organisation (Kuso) Nyanza region coordinator-Hannington Oguk, criticised the death of their colleague and called on the Interior Cabinet Secretary-Kithure Kindiki, to investigate the matter and bring the involved police to book.

Mr Oguk, while speaking at University of Nairobi said the police ought to have been trained how to control the masses during demonstrations be they legal or illegal.

“We condemn this act by the police which has now left a deep scar in the heart of the family and friends of William. We call on the government of Kenya, the Interior Ministry and our Education CS, Prof Ezekiel Machogu to look into this issue and ensure justice prevails for the family of the late Manyange,” he said.

The student leaders also called on other investigation agencies in the country to probe the incident and ensure the culpable officer is dealt with by the law and issued a two-day ultimatum for this to be done.

“We give the government two days to respond to this issue failure to which we shall be forced to show how emotion we, the students are by losing a young Kenyan full of ambition and ideas to take our country to the next level,” he said.

Young Babu, a student leader at Mount Kenya University termed the murder a heinous act by the police and urged his fellow university students to remain calm and not react impulsively.

“We were only armed with our brains yet one of us was shot. Mr Kithure Kindiki, intervene, students are suffering, economy is bad, we even miss meals then add the attacks by police, it is really tough on us,” he said.