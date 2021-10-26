Turkana wind project title deeds nullified in land row

Wind turbines

Some of the wind turbines at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County in June 2018.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Charles Wanyoro

The High Court in Meru has nullified title deeds for the land on which the Sh70 billion Lake Turkana Wind Power project sits, saying it was acquired irregularly.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.