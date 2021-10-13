Lake Turkana Wind Power appoints new CEO

Wind turbines

Some of the wind turbines at the Lake Turkana Wind Power project in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County in June 2018.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Former CEO Jon Abbas Zaidi was shown the door over allegations of financial misconduct. 
  • The Turkana wind firm is one of the cheaper power producers, but is embroiled in mismanagement.

Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) has confirmed appointment of insider Phylip Leferink as new Chief Executive. 
Mr Leferink takes over from Mr David Mwangi who has been serving as CEO in an acting capacity from July following suspension of former boss Jon Abbas Zaidi, who has since been axed from the company. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.