Several injured as gunmen open fire on Nairobi-bound bus on Moyale-Marsabit highway

One person is feared dead and several others injured after unknown gunmen opened fire on a Nairobi-bound bus from Moyale near Dadacha Dakolle area on Moyale-Marsabit highway on Monday night.

A police report seen by the Nation states that the armed men sprayed the bus with the bullets when the driver defied orders to stop between Bori Junction and Dadacha Dakolle, an area said to be inhabited by an armed group.

“Salama Bus, which was heading from Moyale to Nairobi, was sprayed with bullets by unknown people and the driver managed to drive through,” the police report reads in part.

Amateur videos taken by passengers and witnesses show a bullet-riddled bus, with injured passengers being evacuated using Probox.

The casualties were admitted to Sololo Mission Hospital.

The condition of the injured passengers was not immediately clear, but the incident has sparked concerns among local residents and travelers who frequently use the route.

The attack has raised alarm over the escalating insecurity in the region, prompting calls for enhanced security measures along the Moyale-Marsabit highway, a critical artery connecting northern Kenya to the capital Nairobi.

Video footage seen by the Nation reveals the aftermath of the attack, showing the bullet-riddled bus with injured passengers being evacuated to safety using private vehicles, including Probox cars.