Rogue police officers reverse curfew gains along Kitale-Lodwar highway

The state of insecurity in February last year saw the national government impose a curfew along the Kitale-Lodwar highway, which in recent months had been characterised by highway bandit attacks in which innocent drivers, passengers and police officers were robbed, injured or killed by bandits between the areas of Marich Pass in West Pokot County and Lokichar in Turkana.

The increased surveillance on the Kitale-Lodwar highway was part of Operation Maliza Uhalifu in the North Rift, where several security officers were deployed to flush out bandits and ensure smooth traffic on the dreaded national highway.

The prolonged curfew has significantly reduced cases of bandit attacks on the highway, and while Turkana South Sub County Police Commander William Adenyo confirms that the road has been largely peaceful since the beginning of the year, road users have expressed concern that rogue police officers are reversing the gains of the curfew through bribery.

"We have since the beginning of the year been urging the Ministry of Interior to discontinue the curfew that some security officers manning some roadblocks have been selectively allowing special vehicles to move during exceptional times of the curfew," Mr Simon Egiron, a driver said. He said that on Thursday, August 1, rogue police officers manning the Marich Pass road block released a vehicle past curfew hours after parting with a bribe.

"When some of us refused to cooperate and complained, we were threatened."

"As more than 50 drivers, we in unison decided to stand up and speak out on the unfairness we are subjected to on the roadblocks. Marich Pass center even lacks most amenities like hotels, toilets and hospitals," Mr Egiron said.

A section of residents said those with special needs should be allowed to breach curfew hours.

"Students may be excited about the kind of freedom they have during curfew hours, but we parents are worried because they are exposed to early pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases and other dangers. Special consideration should be given to girls, pregnant mothers and those with children. If there are children going home after school, the police should take the responsibility of escorting their vehicles to safe towns during curfew hours," said Joyce Akitela, a resident.

Mr John Mwangi, a frequent road user on the Kitale-Lodwar highway, says security officers should be vigilant on the stretch of highway between Lami Nyeusi and Kalemngorok areas as bandits take refuge in the neighbouring South Turkana National Reserve after their criminal activities on the highway.

While appreciating such a response from communities along the Kitale-Lodwar highway, Pokot Central Sub County Police Commander, Nelson Omwenga, said he would personally deal with rogue police officers responsible for favouritism at the roadblock.

"I apologise on behalf of the officers who have been subjecting road users to unfair treatment during the curfew hours. Recently, most of those who had overstayed their welcome in Marich have been transferred, and it may be that the few who remain are causing the problems. Once they are identified through investigations, they will be transferred or better still, the roadblock could be removed on orders from higher authorities," Mr Omwenga said.

The motorists insisted that Kainuku town should be the centre where they should spend the night because it has a mobile phone network, hotels, accommodation facilities, hospitals and adequate toilets.

Fresh produce vendors in Lodwar town, led by Pauline Yamu, said the prolonged curfew coupled with stringent measures by rogue security officers had disrupted the flow of goods from Kitale, Eldoret and Nairobi as fresh produce such as vegetables and fruits spoiled along the way.

"We are at a loss. A foul smell of rotting vegetables after a 12-hour stopover in Kainuk is common at the market whenever trucks carrying fresh farm produce arrive from around 10 am daily, a situation that has kept most customers away," said Ms Yamu.

She says she has lost many customers, including hotels and grocery stores, because she is never sure when she will get her stock of perishable tomatoes and cabbages from Kitale.

Another trader, Ms Betty Ambulance, said that in a week you are lucky to get your stock twice, with some simply deciding to stay at home until they are alerted.

"We call on the Ministry of Interior to lift the curfew and quickly flush out the bandits from South Turkana National Reserve, which is their main hideout. Security officials should also embark on coordinated security patrols and escorting of vehicles in case of escalating insecurity so that Turkana's economy can be sustained through trade," said Ms Ambulance.

On July 6, Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki confirmed that intelligence reports had identified South Turkana National Reserve as a hideout for criminals.

He said that in order to conclusively and decisively deal with highway banditry along the Kitale-Lodwar road, the government would soon gazette Turkana South Game Reserve as a security operation zone and flush out all armed criminals using the reserve as a recruitment ground and hideout, especially in the areas between Kainuk and Kaakong.

"Once gazetted, we will declare all-out war to flush out all those hiding there to commit crimes in the name of grazing. We will only deal with wildlife and Kenya Wildlife Service officers. Anyone found in the game reserve after the gazette notice expires will be treated as a suspect of armed banditry," said Prof Kindiki.

Turkana Senator James Lomenen on Wednesday, July 31 sought a statement from the Standing Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources on the unauthorised occupation of Turkana South National Reserve by pastoralists from neighbouring West Pokot County, a situation that has fueled banditry even along the Kitale-Lodwar road.

The Senator wants the committee to outline any immediate steps taken by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to evict all unauthorised settlers from the Turkana South National Reserve and to outline any security protocols put in place to prevent any further unauthorised occupation of the reserve, including whether there are plans to deploy additional security personnel to monitor and patrol the reserve.