Pilots blame wrong coordinates, poor visibility for Marsabit aircraft crashes 

By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • Inaccurate GPS coordinates are also being cited for aircraft accidents in Marsabit that have claimed many lives in the past.
  • One of the pilots of the recent Marsabit crash had expressed discomfort about the flight hours before take-off. 

Are the skies above Marsabit the most dangerous part of Kenya’s airspace? Pilots say landing an aircraft at the Marsabit airstrip has now become a deadly mission.

