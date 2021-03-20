2 dead after plane crashes into hill in Marsabit

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

  • Marsabit County Police Commander Samuel Mutunga said the plane, a Vix Wing Cessna 208Y, crashed as the pilot attempted to land.

A pilot and his co-pilot died on Saturday morning when their plane crashed at Kofia Mbaya in Marsabit Central.

