KDF pilot Adams Rhova killed in crash months before wedding

Like many ambitious young men, Lieutenant Adams Rhova had big plans for the New Year.

Exactly 30 days from today, he was due to reveal the date he would have walked down the aisle with the love of his life Sandra Kadzo.

An inspiration, a mentor, a role model and a philanthropist, many poor families in Kulesa village, Garsen, Tana River County, also looked forward to a good year, thanks to his alms.

But the dreams were shattered on Tuesday morning when Rhova, 30, perished in a Kenya Air Force plane crash inside Tsavo East National Park, some 15 kilometres from Voi town.

The aircraft, a Harbin Y-12 model that was being flown from the Kenya Air Force Moi Air Base, Nairobi, claimed the lives of three other military personnel who were on an undisclosed mission in Taita Taveta County.

When the Nation visited Kulesa village yesterday, pain was written all over the faces of his family, neighbours, friends, local leaders and even strangers. His mother, Yunia Hadulo, who received news of her son’s sudden death, was still in shock and could not talk.

A holiday

Just 20 days ago, the lieutenant had taken his entire family for a holiday in Malindi where he announced his future plans.

“He was planning to marry his fiancée, whom he introduced to the family early this year. He had many other big plans for Kulesa people and as matter of fact, he was the family’s mentor,” Alpha Rhova, Adams elder brother said.

Reached for comment, crestfallen Kadzo said she needed time to mourn her loss. “Kindly I’ve no strength to comment or say anything. The death has robbed me of my life too. He was my everything and this has happened when our relationship is at its peak,” she said amid tears.

Many remembered the lastborn in the family of three as a humble man who helped many poor families with school fees and ran campaigns against violent extremism.

In Kulesa, Rhova had a team of youth who provided him with intelligence on local security matters.

“He was [more] informed of the activities in the village than anyone else. He was a man of the people and his presence here elated many lives, both the youth and the elderly,” Alpha said.

Primary school

Born on December 12, 1990, Rhova went to Kulesa Primary School before proceeding to Garsen High School.

He later joined the University of Nairobi in 2012 for a Bachelor’s degree in Education, but dropped out in his second year to join the military.

In 2016, he secured a chance to train as a cadet and was taken for aviation training in South Africa where he graduated in 2017. He had only served the Air Force for three years.

Salama location chief Peter Jilo said Rhova was the only military man in his village and surrounding areas. “His death has broken my heart into many pieces; it feels like I’ve lost my own flesh and blood. Only God knows our pain,” he said, tears welling in his eyes.

A brave and humble person

The chief eulogised Rhova as “a son and a torch” that will take a lifetime to replace.

Wise man

Eric Bonny, a former schoolmate of Rhova's and one of his best friends, is heartbroken.

Rhova carries lots of “secrets and wisdom” to the grave, he said.

“The accident has robbed us of a brave and humble person, who could create time to help anyone in time of need,” he said.

The Kenya Defence Forces is yet to release details and possible cause of the crash of a plane model that has been involved in several similar accidents in recent years.

Last August, a Harbin Y-12 craft came down at Dhobley Airstrip in Somalia.

The 10 occupants on board did not suffer any injuries but the aircraft was seriously damaged. The landing gear as well as the left-hand wing were mangled.

In 2014, one person was killed and 11 others injured when a plane of the the same model crashed shortly after taking off from El Wak airport in Mandera County.

In 2006, another military aircraft of the same model crashed on a hill in Marsabit, killing 14 people.