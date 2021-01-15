News

Prime

KDF pilot Adams Rhova killed in crash months before wedding

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Like many ambitious young men, Lieutenant Adams Rhova had big plans for the New Year.

Related

More from News

  1. 223 more contract Covid-19

  2. Sossion fights to keep cash-strapped Knut alive

  3. What Museveni’s win means for EAC

  4. Bobi Wine rejects poll results, claims victory

  5. Uganda polls: Museveni inches closer to victory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.