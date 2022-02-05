Find abducted Marsabit trader Roba Sereka, leaders tell police

Marsabit leaders and business community have urged the police to expedite investigations into the abduction of Mr Roba Abdub Sereka, a prominent businessman in the county.

According to the footage in the possession of HAKI Africa, the trader is seen being bundled into a waiting Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle at gunpoint along Muhoho Road in Nairobi's South C estate.

His abduction reportedly took place on February 2, 2022 at 10am.

The kidnapping was executed so swiftly that the witnesses, some of whom tried to stop the abductors, were left as mere spectators.

Speaking at a press conference in Marsabit town on Friday, former Saku MP and Marsabit Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) Chairperson Jilloh Jarso Falana appealed to the government to intensify the search for the abducted businessman.

“We appeal to the government to expedite investigations into the mysterious abduction of the Marsabit-based businessperson Roba Abduba Sereka,” Mr Falana said.

He challenged the government to unravel the mystery behind the businessman’s abduction or produce him in court in case he was found culpable of any offense.

Upper Eastern Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Jacob Godana, said that all traders will close all businesses in Marsabit for one day in solidarity with their missing colleague.

Marsabit Central MCA aspirant Khalima Kuse described the missing businessman as a humble person. She appealed for the search or release of Mr Sereka.

“We wonder why a humble person had to be abducted, what crime has he committed to warrant such a traumatising treatment,” Ms Kuse said.





Mr Sereka, 60, worked as a teacher before he rose to become a District Education Officer.

He was the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Marsabit Charter Deputy Chairperson.

According to his family, Mr Sereka left his house to photocopy his National Identification card within the South C area when he was abducted by at least seven armed men.

His abduction was reported at Akila Police Station.

The family said his phone was switched off soon after his abduction.