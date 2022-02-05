Find abducted Marsabit trader Roba Sereka, leaders tell police

Jilloh Jarso Falana

Former Saku MP and Marsabit  Supkem chairperson Jilloh Jarso Falana. He has appealed to the government to intensify the search for the abducted businessman Roba Abdub Sereka.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

Marsabit leaders and business community have urged the police to expedite investigations into the abduction of Mr Roba Abdub Sereka, a prominent businessman in the county.

