The question that the State has failed to answer is who has the powers and capability to kidnap people at will for whatever reason.

Spotlight on State agents as 34 missing in six months 

By  Mary Wambui  &  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • The number of terror suspects who have disappeared in 2021 stands at 34, rights group Haki Africa says.
  • These disappearances and probable deaths have been linked to security agencies.

Thirty-four and counting. This is the number of people, mostly suspected terrorists, their sympathisers and criminals, who have gone missing in the last six months, human rights groups say. 

