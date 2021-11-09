Prof Hassan Nandwa

Prof Hassan Nandwa. 

| Pool

News

Prime

Hassan Nandwa abduction: Lawyers go for Fred Matiangi, Karanja Kibicho

By  Mary Wambui  &  Steve Otieno

The law society has given an ultimatum to President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack three top government officials in charge of national security over rising abductions and enforced disappearances.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.