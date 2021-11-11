Kidnapped

Muhamad Abubakar Said, alias Minshawary, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint on October 14.

A mother’s pain: “My son is not a terrorist”

By  Mary Wambui  &  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Suspect's mother has dismissed allegations that her son is a terrorist or has links with Al Shabaab fighters.
  • The distraught woman said her son has been wrongly and mistakenly linked to the militants.

The family of a 22-year-old university student who has a Sh10 million bounty on his head over links to Al-Shabaab terrorists now wants the government to reveal his whereabouts.

