Mandera police gun down suspected arms smuggler

Mandera arms

Some of the firearms and ammunition recovered in Mandera from suspected arms dealer on September 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

Police in Mandera on Thursday killed a suspected illegal arms dealer.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.