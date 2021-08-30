50 bandits raid Laikipia GSU post, shoot one officer

About 50 armed bandits have attacked the Kamwenje General Service Unit (GSU) command centre at the border of Laikipia and Baringo counties.

One GSU officer was shot and injured in the Monday afternoon raid.

The officer was shot in the head, bringing to seven the number of security officers who have been shot and maimed by bandits in the last month in Laikipia County.

“They raided the command centre at around 2pm and started shooting indiscriminately at officers who were outside. They later went to another police post which is located several metres from the camp and started shooting in the air before they escaped to the neighbouring valley,” an officer who was at the command centre during the attack told nation.africa.

The injured GSU officer is recuperating at the Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

Laikipia County Commissioner Daniel Nyameti said that although he was aware of the incident, his office was yet to be briefed officially by the area police commander.

Increased attacks

On August 2, a senior GSU Inspector was shot dead after officers were ambushed by armed bandits while patrolling the volatile Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

Two weeks later, four police officers were also shot and killed at the same ranch after their camp was ambushed by bandits.

On July 24, two GSU officers were shot and injured after they were attacked by gunmen in Laikipia North. The two officers were part of a team operating in the area when they were attacked in Loisaba Ranch as they were changing their car's tyre.

Last week, the government announced the formation of three security forces that will be sent to seven hotspots and ranches in Laikipia County for a major security operation to flush out illegal herders and bandits.

The government revealed that a platoon from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and two platoons from the GSU would be deployed in the troubled region.

Targeted areas include the vast Laikipia Nature Conservancy which is owned by conservationist Kuki Gullman in Laikipia West and two government-owned ranches - ADC Mutara ranch in Laikipia West and the 80,000 acre Kilmon Farm in Laikipia North.

The announcement came after an education and research centre belonging to Ms Gallman was set ablaze by suspected bandits last week.

Other profiled hotspots include Mugie Ranch, Loisaba and Kirimon Nature National Reserve, all in Laikipia North.

Residents and security authorities have raised alarm over the recent spike in attacks by armed bandits and illegal herders in recent months.

“The government is concerned when people are not able to take their children to schools in an environment which is secure. We are also concerned when people cannot do business in the environment that they envisaged in this area and therefore this why the government has been issuing various directions,” said Interior principal administrative secretary Moffat Kangi recently.

Just a month ago, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i issued a seven-day ultimatum to illegal herders and bandits who have invaded private property to leave Laikipia County or face consequences.

However, cattle rustling and farm invasions have continued since as a security operation continues with few tangible results.