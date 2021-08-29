Three killed in West Pokot bandit attack

Bandits shot and killed three people at Cheptulel area in West Pokot County on August 28, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

Tension is high in Chesegon area, along the West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet border after suspected bandits shot and killed three people on Saturday.

