Three killed in West Pokot bandit attack

Tension is high in Chesegon area, along the West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet border after suspected bandits shot and killed three people on Saturday.

The three were killed at Cheptulel area, about 500 metres from Marakwet East border in West Pokot County.

West Pokot County Police Commander Jackson Tumwet said the three, who were riding on a motorcycle from Lomut market, were heading to Sokouto area when they were attacked and killed by the bandits at 3.45 pm.

“Security personnel from Sigor and Lomut went to the scene and rescued the injured, “said Mr Tumwet.

Mr James Kapeyon, Cheptulel location chief said the bandit's stole mobile phones from their victims.

"The bodies have been moved to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital mortuary. There is a lot of tension and people are now living in fear." he said.

Sigor Member of Parliament Peter Lochakapong condemned the incident saying the security situation in the region was getting out of hand.

He called on residents not to carry out retaliatory attacks and urged the police to make sure the bandits are arrested and prosecuted.

“We want action taken, in the last three months, we forwarded names of suspected criminals who have been terrorising residents to the police,” he added.

Pokot Central Deputy County Commissioner Simiyu Were said police officers have been deployed in the area.

This year, at least 30 people have been killed, residents displaced, property destroyed and hundreds of livestock stolen in Kerio Valley along the border of West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

This has derailed development, caused displacement of people and closure of schools after residents migrated to other areas for fear of bandit attacks.