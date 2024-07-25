Mandera: Five injured in suspected al-Shabaab attack

At least five people have been admitted to Mandera County Referral Hospital after being hit by an explosive device at a food joint in the town.

Mandera Governor Mohamed Khalif said the "cowardly attack" has left the five people nursing serious injuries.

“I wish quick recovery to the five individuals who sustained injuries following the cowardly attack,” he said.

The county boss urged Mandera residents to remain united as the authorities take the necessary measures to fight terrorist groups “whose aim is to create fear and division among our peace-loving community in Mandera County”.

According to witnesses, the bomb was planted outside the restaurant at the hand-washing station, targeting security officers going for lunch.

"It went off before most people came in for lunch. I don't understand how someone managed to plant this device in the government quarters unnoticed," said Mr Osman Noor, a taxi driver in Mandera town.

When contacted for comment, Mandera County Police Commander Samuel Mutungi said he was out of town and unaware of any incident. Calls to Mandera County Commissioner Henry Ochako went unanswered.

Recently, a shared intelligence report indicated an influx of al-Shabaab militants into the county.

According to the report shared among security agencies, the militants were operating in Mandera North, Mandera South and Banisa areas.

Continued reported cases of terror attacks and regrouping of militants within the North Eastern Region comes as the government seeks new strategies to fight terrorism.

The government is trying to adopt new strategies and policies in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation in the changing times of technological advancement.

Even as the government seeks to shift gears in the fight against terrorism, terrorist gangs have proven to be a tough nut to crack.

On July 11, al-Shabaab militants reportedly targeted Special Operation Group (SOG) security officers in Mandera, killing at least four officers and injuring six others, including three members of the National Police Reserve (NPR).

The incident took place in Guba area of Mandera North Sub County.

Mr Joseph Kanyiri of the National Counter Terrorism Council (NCTC) admitted that terrorist groups have changed the way they operate, including using technology to lure unsuspecting people into their criminal activities.

“The need for this review today has been informed by the advancement of terrorist narratives, ideologies and their use of modern technology. We shall be using this new strategy, if adopted, starting this year to 2029,” Mr Kanyiri said.

According to Mr Kanyiri, terrorism remains a challenge, not only in Kenya but beyond its borders.

“Terrorism has an impact on the social wellbeing, economy, security and even the future of the nation. It is therefore important to forge ahead on counter-terrorism matters and take up this rallying call against terrorism and violent extremism,” he said.

Mr Kanyiri identified technology as the main avenue for recruitment and radicalisation by the terror cells.

“We have been using a strategy developed in 2016, but a lot has changed in the technological world, which means we have to find other ways of dealing with this menace,” he said.

He said the collaboration and partnership among stakeholders, including citizens, law enforcement agencies, religious leaders, civil society groups, among others, has been instrumental in building trust, dialogue and information sharing, which is crucial for the country's security.

The NCTC said the government's amnesty had borne fruit, with a number of al-Shabaab returnees back in the country.

“The government is still willing to have returnees back and we have a plan on how to de-radicalise and reintegrate such people into our society,” he said.

It remains to be seen how much the new strategy will achieve as terrorist groups, notably the Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group, continue to expand their operations in the region.