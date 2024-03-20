Kenya among most targeted countries by terrorism

Kenya is among the top 20 countries ravaged by terrorism in a list dominated by African states except Syria, Pakistan, Israel, Iraq, Chile and the Philippines.

The latest Global Terrorism Index, 2024, reveals that a total of 8,532 deaths were attributed to terrorism in 2023, a 15 per cent rise from the previous documented year.

With an average score of 5.6 out of a possible 10, with 10 being the worst, Kenya dropped one place from 17 to 18 compared to the same study in 2023.

The report showed that Kenya's risks associated with terrorism moved from "very high" to "medium", indicating an improvement in the country's mechanisms to mitigate the impact of violent extremism.

This improvement is a testament to the country's multi-agency security operations against the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, which has continued to stage attacks in Lamu and the north-eastern parts of the country.

Over the past year, several makeshift camps and successful arrests of members of the group by Kenyan security forces have also made it difficult for the outlawed group to operate with ease.

But this has not come without a price.

In 2023, Kenya witnessed some of the most bizarre killings in parts of Lamu, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera.

In June, 20 people died in deadly attacks orchestrated by Al-Shabaab. In one attack, five people were beheaded and houses burnt in Salama and Juhudi villages in Mkunumbi division, Lamu County.

It was the ninth consecutive year that this group was responsible for more than 400 deaths and more than 100 attacks in a given year, the report noted.

In 2023, it was responsible for the deaths of 26 people in Lamu and another 37 in Garissa and Mandera counties.

The study also found that Al-Shabaab are becoming bolder, with 41 per cent of their attacks in 2023 targeting the military, followed by civilians at 22 per cent.

"Al-Shabaab was responsible for 70 deaths in Kenya in 2023, the most since 2019. Government-led counter-terrorism operations in Somalia have led to a surge in Al-Shabaab fighters crossing into Kenya, exacerbated by a shortage of law enforcement personnel along the border," the report said.

Somalia is the second deadliest country for terrorism in Africa, with a score of 7.8. Globally, it ranks seventh and remains a high-risk country.

The worst documented attack in Somalia occurred in May 2023, when gunmen attacked an African Union army base housing Ugandan soldiers with firearms and improvised explosive devices in the early hours of the morning, killing at least 54 soldiers. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility.