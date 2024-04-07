Interior ministry calls for calm as UK, Australia issue security alerts

The government has advised Kenyans to continue with their normal lives in the face of recent travel advisories issued by two Western countries.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on Sunday said there was no cause for alarm as the state security apparatus was firmly in charge.

His assurance came two days after the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia issued travel advisories over the threat to increased terrorism targeting foreigners in Kenya.

“The country is extremely safe as we have officers engaged on the ground. The information to everyone in the country is that the government is on top of things,” Dr Omollo said.

At the same time, Dr Omollo said it is important for the public to also share any information when they come across suspicious individuals or developments that may pose danger to the public.

In two separate alerts, the two Western countries cautioned their citizens to be extremely careful while in Kenya.

For the UK, it asked its citizens not to pay visits in five areas which include; the Kenya-Somalia border, Eastern, Garissa, Lamu, Taba River and Mandera County.

“FCDO advises against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of Kenya’s border with Somalia. FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to areas of Tana River County north of the Tana River, up to 20km northwest of the A3,” the statement issued by UK read.

For Australia, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFA) warned its citizens traveling to Kenya over a possible terror attack.

Australia said that terror related cases and violent crime had gone up in the country.

In the statement, the country said that the attacks would occur anytime and will be extremely random plus will be targeting foreigners.

“Terrorists continue to maintain a strong interest in attacking foreigners in Nairobi and other major population centers in Kenya,” the statement read.

It further added that Al Shabaab was still interested in attacking Kenya.

Some of the possible attacks the militants might use include; carrying suicide bombs, kidnapping, Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and road side bombings.

Currently, a major operation by Kenyan officers is ongoing. To start with, police along Thika Road have for the last two days been stopping motor vehicles and searching them.

The operation led to a traffic snarl-up between Githurai 45 and Safari Park Hotel.

Equally, more police officers have been placed in strategic areas across the city with the aim of dealing with any threats.

A week ago, four people including two police reservists died following a terror attack in Mandera County.

It is worth noting that Kenyan officers have also managed to thwart planned terror attacks by Al Shabaab.

On March 23, Kenyan special forces carried out an attack on an Al Shabaab temporary camp near the Kenya- Somali border.

Two Al-Shabaab fighters were critically injured during the operation. The officers managed to recover guns, bullets, and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials.

The militants were planning to plant IEDs but the operation thwarted the whole plan.

A recent report on counter-terrorism showed that Kenyan officers managed to foil 30 terror attempts in the country.

Apart from cases where the militants planted IEDs in parts of the North Eastern region, 2023 recorded few cases compared to previous years.

Kenya managed to foil the attacks through pre-emptive intelligence-led counter-terrorism operations.

According to the report the attacks were planned by Daesh terror cells and Al Shabaab which is linked to Iraq’s Al Qaeda.