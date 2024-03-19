Somalia’s opposition party calls for answers following Mogadishu hotel attack

Somalia’s opposition has asked the government to investigate and bring to book the perpetrators of a recent explosion at a Mogadishu hotel.

Urged for calm

Alliance for Future Party chairman Abshir Aden Ferro further urged for calm among residents and stressed that such regrettable acts should unite rather than divide the country.

“Somalis are strong people who've fought many battles and come out stronger. This (the explosion) is an unfortunate incident that has led to the loss of our loved ones. I’m urging authorities to fully investigate this incident and take action on those responsible to bring back the confidence of the public,” said Ferro.

SYL Hotel

Authorities reported that five attackers, believed to be affiliated with the Al Shabaab terrorist group, were killed alongside three soldiers in the attack at the SYL hotel in downtown Mogadishu on March 14.

Police spokesperson Kasim Roble confirmed 27 people were injured, some of them critically.

The extremist group al-Shabab said in a statement its fighters penetrated the heavily guarded hotel, which is not far from the presidential palace.

Journalists barred

Journalists were barred from accessing the hotel, which is frequented by politicians, after the siege ended.

Mr Ferro, who unsuccessfully contested for the presidency during the 2022 polls, called on the government and security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into how the incident happened, and share the results of that investigation with the public.

He underlined that this will lead to accountability so that the same incident does not happen again tomorrow.

In a separate matter, Ferro, shed light on talk of amendment of the Constitution, saying, "The Constitution is a social agreement, the plan was to complete the shortcomings in it and not to change it without the consent of the community that agreed upon it. This, if it happens, will take the country a step back from where it is today."

Big challenges