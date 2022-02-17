Supremacy battles rock UDA in Makueni

Makueni deputy governor Adelina Mwau. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU |

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Confusion has rocked supporters of Deputy President William Ruto in Makueni County after two factions of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders emerged.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.