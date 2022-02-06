OKA principals

OKA principals (from left) Cyrus Jirongo, Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua. The alliance will be demanding the running mate position and significant representation in government in an expected partnership negotiation with Azimio la Umoja Movement

OKA now demands Raila running mate post in Azimio deal

By  Walter Menya  &  Ibrahim Oruko

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will be demanding the running mate position and significant representation in government in an expected partnership negotiation with Azimio la Umoja Movement for the August 9 General Election.

