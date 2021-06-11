Kalembe Ndile's funeral underway in Makueni

The funeral of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, who died in Nairobi on May 30, is currently underway at his Mbui Nzau home in Makueni County.

Mr Ndile, who served as the Member of Parliament for Kibwezi from 2002 to 2007, died aged 57 while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

On Friday morning, mourners escorted his body to the funeral ground at Ndile's Mbui Nzau home.

The ceremony was graced by ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Machakos senator Agnes Kavindu, Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene and a handful of MPs. Makueni deputy governor Adelina Mwau is representing her boss Kivutha Kibwana who is unwell.

Kalembe Ndile's farewell: ODM leader Raila Odinga arrives

Lively politician

In his condolence message, President Uhuru Kenyatta described Ndile as a witty, determined and practical politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer hard work.

"It is unfortunate that death has taken from us the Hon Kalembe Ndile in his prime. He was a lively politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the country at heart," Mr Kenyatta said.

Wrangles

Wrangles had rocked burial plans for former MP with the family resisting attempts by politicians to take charge of the event.

The differences emerged on Monday when the main planning committee and the family opposed plans by a section of Wiper party MCAs and other operatives to turn the event into a political affair.

The contentious proposals included draping Ndile’s casket with a Wiper-branded cloth and hoisting a Wiper party flag at the burial site.