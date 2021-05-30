Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile dies in hospital

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile during a press conference in Mombasa County on January 11, 2016.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In his condolence message, President Uhuru Kenyatta described Ndile as a witty, determined and practical politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer hard work.

Kalembe Ndile, who served as the Member of Parliament for Kibwezi from 2002 to 2007, has died aged 57.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Uhuru in Kisumu: A visit like no other

  2. PRIME Tea agency offers farmers poisoned chalice

  3. Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile dies

  4. Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

  5. PRIME Ruto’s fears ahead of 2022

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.