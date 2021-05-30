Kalembe Ndile, who served as the Member of Parliament for Kibwezi from 2002 to 2007, has died aged 57.

Ndile's family said Sunday that he died while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile dies in hospital

His nephew Nzioki Kimilu, who was with him in hospital following his admission on Wednesday, said he was under treatment for complications related to pancreatic cancer.

Mr Kimilu told the Nation that the former legislator died at 5am.

In his condolence message, President Uhuru Kenyatta described Ndile as a witty, determined and practical politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer hard work.

"It is unfortunate that death has taken from us the Hon Kalembe Ndile in his prime. He was a lively politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the country at heart," Mr Kenyatta said.

The head of State recalled his interactions with the politician over the years, saying he excelled as a fighter for human rights, especially the right to access land.

"With the death of Mheshimiwa Kalembe, our country has lost an astute fighter for human rights. We all remember how passionately he fought [to relieve] the plight of squatters in the country."

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile distributes Jubilee Party caps to residents of Mbui Nzau Township in Kibwezi West Constituency, Makueni County, on September 13, 2016. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga said the people of Kibwezi and our country have lost a charismatic leader with exceptional grassroots mobilization skills who also cared deeply for the underprivileged.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua described Ndile as "one of Kenya’s top political orators".

He said the politician, whom he also referred to as "Mtoto wa Squatter (child of a squatter)", was a brave voice of the people.

"A self-made leader, he was a darling to audiences and to us all. A huge loss to our region. Kenya has lost a hero."

The Jubilee Party National Advisory Council, made up of leaders who folded their parties to form the ruling coalition, said Ndile was a dedicated member.

"The gentleman dedicated his life to serving his people and the country at large and shared the unity if purpose in Jubilee," said council chair Albert Mbaka Nyaundi.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale also sent a condolence message to Ndile's family.