Mutua party withdraws from Machakos mini-poll after Uhuru meeting

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's party Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCCP) has withdrawn its candidate from the upcoming Machakos senatorial by-election set for Thursday.

Dr Mutua said the party decided to withdraw Mr John Mutua Katuku from the race following a call from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a virtual meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper’s Kalonzo Msuyoka, Charity Ngilu (Narc) and Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), President Kenyatta called "on friendly political parties, especially in Machakos, to find a peaceful, amicable and uniting way forward during the upcoming by-election".

"MCCP extends goodwill to the President, to Mr Odinga and other BBI partners by withdrawing its candidate from the forthcoming by-election," Dr Mutua said in a statement to reporters.

Other candidates

Mr Katuku's withdrawal now leaves Agnes Kavindu Muthama (Wiper), Urbanus Muthama Ngengele (United Democratic Alliance), John Musingi (Muungano Party), Stanley Masai Muindi (Party of Economic Democracy), Edward Musembi Otto (Ford Asili) and Simeon Kioko Kitheka (Grand Dream Development Party) to fight it out for the seat.

Other candidates are Sebastian Nzau, Jonathan Maweu, and Francis Musembi who are independents.

Although he did not indicate unequivocally that the party will support Ms Muthama who is also being supported by Jubilee, ODM, ANC, Ford Kenya and Kanu, the Machakos governor indicated that he would campaign against UDA, the party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

UDA is fronting Mr Muthama Ngengele, one of the frontrunners in the race to the by-election set for March 18.

Mr Katuku's withdrawal from the Senate race drew jeering, especially from Wiper supporters, who felt that he has avoided the embarrassment that would have come if he lost in the by-election.

"Pulling out is as good as accepting defeat," Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said on Twitter.

However, Dr Mutua maintained that the party had made a wise decision.

"This is a strategic decision and a tactical decision made in the best interests of our members, supporters and our future plans," he said.



