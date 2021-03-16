Mutua party withdraws from Machakos mini-poll after Uhuru meeting

Mutua Katuku

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua speaks on December 23, 2020 when he unveiled Maendeleo Chap Chap’s candidate in March 18, 2021 by-election, Mutua Katuku (left). The party has now withdrawn from the race.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's party Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCCP) has withdrawn its candidate from the upcoming Machakos senatorial by-election set for Thursday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.