Kenha warns road users of falling debris along Machakos-Kangundo road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has issued a warning, urging motorists to exercise caution due to falling rocks on the Machakos-Kangundo road at Kaloleni.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Kenha managing director Engineer Kung'u Ndung'u said the rocks were falling due to the heavy rains the area has been experiencing recently.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority informs the public to be cautious of falling rock debris along Machakos - Kangundo (B105) Road at Kaloleni. This follows the recent heavy downpours experienced in the area," Mr Ndung’u said.

“We advise motorists to be vigilant while driving along this affected section of the road even as we remain on the lookout and clear the debris.”

Motorists are also urged to pay attention to and obey traffic warning signs placed along the affected areas.

The closure of the road comes on top of the temporary closure of the Malindi-Sala Gate Road at Madumadu village on Friday night.

Last week, the authority closed some roads due to flooding caused by the ongoing heavy rains.

Heavy rains

Mr Ndung’u said this was due to a washout that occurred on the roads after heavy rains.

The Joska-Kamulu bridge on the Nairobi-Kangundo road was also closed at some point after water overflowed on the bridge.

“Motorists are advised to approach the section with caution and avoid overlapping so as to enable the police and traffic marshals to clear the queues within the shortest time possible,” Mr Ndung'u said.

Due to the prevailing circumstances, Mr Kung'u said Kenha was working round the clock to ensure the safety of all road users.

He said the safety of road users is the priority of the authorities and they remain committed to providing seamless connectivity to ensure safe passage of goods and services.

The death toll from the storm in the country rose to 289 on Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry.

Some 188 people have also been injured, with 75 people still unaccounted for.

The ministry said the adverse conditions had led to the displacement of 57,120 households, affecting some 285,600 people.