Locals turn to dark caves as tension rocks Kerio Valley

It is 8pm in Kerio Valley and a frazzled 50-year-old mother of 10 is preparing to move her family to a nearby cave.

Ms Jane Karwatum picks up her mattress and blankets, then calls out to the five of her children who are still home with her.

Ironically, Ms Karwatum and her children have to leave the comfort and warmth of their home and pitch camp in a dark cave for their own security.

This is the fate that has befallen families in Cheptulel village in Chesegon, along the troubled West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet border, where seven people have lost their lives in the past two weeks, sparking fresh fears in a region that had enjoyed peace for more than two years.

“It is better to live with wild animals than in our homes, where one can easily be shot at by the raiders. We are better off without food than running the risk of being butchered mercilessly,” Ms Karwatum told the Nation.

Night in the cold

An eerie and despondent silence pervades the place as the six brace themselves for a night in the cold, made worse by fears of being bitten by snakes or buried by falling rocks.

The dank insalubrious caves symbolize the people’s lives in this region where economic activities have virtually ground to a halt, school playgrounds have been turned into grazing fields and sights of happy children gaily playing around have given way to the menacing spectacle of grim-faced men clutching bows and poisoned arrows jutting heavenwards from their shoulder-holstered quivers.

Young men are leaving nothing to chance in their determination to protect the community after seven people were killed and 200 displaced from their homes.

Mr Geoffrey Kisuri, who moved his family of seven to Chesta, said he was struggling to get basics such as food for them. It is, however, fear of another attack that he feels should be tackled most urgently. He pleaded with the government to relocate them from here.

Names of bandits

Mr Wilson Kiptoo from Marakwet attributed the tension in the border area to the revelation of names of bandits from both communities at a meeting held last month.

“Bandits from both sides are spoiling for a fight after their names were revealed," he said.

Mr Oscar Khaemba, a teacher at Cheptulel Primary School, says fresh skirmishes have paralysed learning and business activities in the area.

“Most children have dropped out of school after their parents fled. We were promised that our schools would be protected but this has not been done,” said Mr Khaemba.

Ms Linah Kiptum, a resident, accused the government of neglecting them.

“The government is reluctant to disarm members of the Pokot community from Tiaty, who are perpetrating the attacks. For how long will our neighbours kill our people? Who will take care of the families left behind? The government must rescue us,” she said.

Ghost villages

A snap survey by the Nation revealed ghost villages after residents moved to Lomut and Chesta, more than 20 kilometres away, where they are now staring at starvation.

Residents blame insecurity in the disputed, agriculturally rich Sowero and Kamro areas on political incitement as the region’s elite scrambles for resources.

Development projects have stalled due to insecurity, which has also affected mango business, which is key to the economy of the area.

Since 2016, more than 80 people have been killed and houses torched or vandalised.

Peace crusaders killed

In one of the latest incidents, two peace crusaders were killed in Cheptulel.

On Saturday, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo, MPs from the region and other leaders managed to cool down tension after they tasked elders to form a bipartisan peace committee and conduct lapai, a Pokot traditional ritual, to punish the killers.

During the meeting, Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong wondered why bandits from West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Tiaty had not been arrested even after residents unmasked them.

“The government is not keen to end the problem. If the security ministry is unable to take action, let us know so that we get ready to protect ourselves. The residents have named the perpetrators, but why don’t you arrest them?” he posed.

No blanket condemnation

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen said there should be no blanket condemnation.

“Bandits should be called out by their names. We looked for Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i but he was nowhere to be seen. He sent many security officers after one person differed with a chief in Kuresoi but none were brought here,” said Mr Bowen.

He called on Tiaty MP Kasait Kamket to use the Constituency Development Fund to set up police stations and construct roads for easier enforcement of peace and order in the area.

Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol thanked residents for embracing peace and not meting out their anger on soft targets.

“Let’s go back to our normal activities. Kemsa and Eurobond thieves escaped with riches but we are losing lives for stealing a cow. Let's embrace peace. Nobody cares about us. I am a reformed warrior but I went to school. I lost four of my brothers in banditry and cattle rustling but in Kacheliba we have embraced peace. Let’s not go back to retrogressive practices,” said Mr Lomunokol.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto said they needed meetings to discuss development and not security.

“Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is sleeping on the job. Former IG Joseph Boinett did a lot. Let them return Kenya police reservists if they have failed,” said Mr Moroto.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Woman Representative Jane Chebaibai accused the government of taking too long to respond to attacks.



