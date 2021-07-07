Locals turn to dark caves as tension rocks Kerio Valley

Kerio Valley insecurity

Jane Karwatum, a resident of Chesegon leaves her house at night with her family to go to the bush for fear of being attacked by bandits.

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

It is 8pm in Kerio Valley and a frazzled 50-year-old mother of 10 is preparing to move her family to a nearby cave.

