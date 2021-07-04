Leaders call for action as bandits kill 5 in Kerio Valley

Kerio valley security meeting

Kerio Valley residents during a peace meeting in Chesegon on July 3, 2021. Bandits killed five people in the last one week in fresh attacks along the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border points.

Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Panic and uncertainty has hit Kerio Valley region after bandits killed five people in the last one week in fresh attacks along the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border points, threatening a two-year peace and calm.

