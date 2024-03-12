Lobby opposes Sh4.4bn Aberdare expressway

Some 73 conservation lobbies have petitioned the National Environmental Court to stop the construction of a road that cuts through the Aberdare National Park and Forest Reserve.

Under the umbrella of the Conservation Alliance of Kenya (CAK), the groups have warned that the proposed Ndunyu-Njeru-Ihithe highway will adversely affect the Aberdare ecosystem.

"This section of the Mau-Mau road project poses a significant risk of irreversible damage to this vital ecosystem," the groups said in a statement.

"It is one of the five main water towers that supply water to millions of people around Aberdare and beyond. Nairobi, our capital, and other urban centres rely heavily on this water source. This ecosystem is also home to a variety of unique and threatened wildlife," the statement said.

They said the road would disrupt wildlife movements and collisions with vehicles would cause injuries and deaths. The project, they added, was socially and economically unviable.

Scientists from the universities of Nairobi, Oxford and Amsterdam have said that the proposed road 'will not bring people closer to a tarmac road or reduce travel time to markets'. The route will only be open between 6am and 6pm, according to park regulations.