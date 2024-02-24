River Gitiri in Aberdares

Inside fight for the soul of Aberdare and why Sh4bn road through it is a thorny issue

River Gitiri in Aberdares. It is among rivers along the proposed Ihithe-Ndunyu Njeru road.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Lucas Barasa

What you need to know:

  • Nema, the environmental watchdog, which had previously opposed the road project, has now changed its mind and says the road will boost tourism in the region.
  • The proposed road will the Aberdare Forest, the water catchment of Ndakaini and Sasumua dams - the two dams supplying most of the water used in Nairobi City.

