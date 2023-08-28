Uproar as women turned away during Lamu KDF recruitment

There was anger and frustration after women who had turned up for the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment were turned away in Lamu Central sub-county, Lamu County.

Hundreds of women showed up at the Kibaki Grounds for KDF servicemen, servicewomen and constables hiring only for them to be informed there was no provision for women recruits this year.

Lieutenant Colonel Hamisi Msagha who was in charge of the recruitment explained that instructions given, as well as statistics, show the Lamu Central station already has enough personnel from the area.

“It’s unfortunate we will not be recruiting ladies. However, in the other stations of Lamu, we have other positions where we will be considering and recruiting women,” said Lt Col Msagha.

He insisted that it is only the Lamu Central station comprising Amu and Hindi Divisions of Lamu Central, where ladies would not be recruited.

Female recruits interviewed by the Nation questioned why the KDF did not make the announcement earlier on.

Rose Mukami, 26, who was making her fifth and last attempt to join KDF, was one of the affected persons.

“I have tried joining the KDF four times before I left and joined the National Youth Service (NYS). After completion, I decided that I will try again this year, believing that having passed through NYS training will give me an upper hand to join the forces. Unfortunately, I’m told ladies are not taken in this year’s recruitment. I’m aging and very worried,” said Ms Mukami.

Georgina Nyambura, 25, a resident of Lamu Island, said last year she ran at Kibaki Grounds but missed a chance to join the KDF after failing to meet the required standard weight, height and general well-being.

“I didn’t lose hope after missing last year’s chance. I went back and did lots of workout. I also ate well and I was sure in this year’s recruitment, I would be selected. It’s unfortunate to turn here only for us the ladies to be told there’s no chance. They should have told us earlier. I wouldn’t have even come,” said Ms Nyambura.

And Maryam Abdalla,24, expressed similar frustration.

“This is the second time I’m doing this and someone tells me they don’t need more women in the forces. What happened to gender balance? It’s unfair,” lamented Ms Abdalla.

Women rights lobby groups condemned the decision saying it locks out qualified women from joining the force.

Lamu Women Alliance (Lawa) Executive Director Raya Famau demanded for the release of the National Statistics showing Lamu Central having enough women representation in the forces for the public to be convinced.

“It’s ironic telling me that Lamu has enough women in the forces and hence no need for more. In Lamu, women are still lagging behind on matters of government employment. It’s even unconstitutional denying someone a chance of employment due to gender. Let them produce those statistics publicly for us to be convinced that there are enough ladies in the KDF,” said Ms Famau.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake wa Lamu spokesperson Hindu Salim appealed to President William Ruto to intervene and have enough women in Lamu prioritised in KDF recruitment.

“This is almost the third time that our women are turned away during KDF recruitment. The president vowed to fight for women employment in the country. I appeal to him to intervene on this. And I expect men will also be locked out of such exercises in Lamu for women only to benefit as well,” said Ms Salim.