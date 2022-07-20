Suspected Al-Shabaab terrorist arrested in Boni forest

Security agencies involved in Operation Amani Boni in Lamu County on Tuesday arrested a suspected Al-Shabaab militant in the Milimani area.

The 26-year-old man, who identified himself as Ali Elius, was seized by General Service Unit (GSU) officers following a tip-off from members of the public.

In the 3pm arrest, one rocket-propelled grenade launcher, one booster with two booster housing carriers, open shoes and a torch were seized.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the man was being held at an unidentified location.

“He is in custody for further questioning,” said Mr Macharia.

But a police report seen by Nation.Africa shows that the militant had a gunshot wound in his left leg above the ankle when he was arrested.

The militant told officers he was from Hamalas, Somalia, and that he and others had been undergoing training in the area between Milimani and Baure in Boni forest.

“Following our interrogations, the militant gave us information that he has been receiving a salary of Sh50,000,” the police report said.

“He disclosed to us that after [completing] their training course, they were divided into three groups and dispatched to Ijara, Milimani and Kiangwe.

“He also disclosed that during the recent attempted attack on [the GSU Milimani camp], several militants were injured and are still holed up in the bush.”

The arrest came three weeks after Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers killed 10 suspected Al-Shabaab militants between Sarira and Kolbio in Boni forest, near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The incident happened on July 1.

A rocket-propelled grenade launcher, several assault weapons, assorted ammunition and personal effects were also seized in that operation.