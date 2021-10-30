KMA certifies 300 Lamu coxswains in a bid to improve safety at sea

Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) Director-General, Robert Njue (in an orange T-Shirt) awarded certificates toto coxwains in a bid to improve transport safety at the Indian Ocean in Lamu.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has certified 300 Lamu coxswains in a bid to improve safety at sea.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.