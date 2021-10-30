KMA certifies 300 Lamu coxswains in a bid to improve safety at sea

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has certified 300 Lamu coxswains in a bid to improve safety at sea.

This is after the coxswains successfully completed training through KMA in May.

They received their certificates at an event at the Lamu Fort Hall presided over by KMA Director-General Robert Njue and board chairperson Geoffrey Mwango.

Mr Njue said KMA will continue training seafarers and issue them with new certificates to phase out old ones provided by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

The training targets sailors with coxswain certificates of competency issued by KPA under the Harbors Regulations 1970.

Mr Njue said the training was made necessary because most coxswains with KPA certificates did not surrender them by January 1, 2017 as required.

He noted that the agency wanted to ensure that Lamu coxswains don’t miss out on job opportunities following the launch of the Lamu port by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 20.

“Our key objective in undertaking training and issuing certificates is to enhance maritime transport safety across the country,” he said.

“It is envisaged that with a well-trained and certified coxswain population in Lamu, we can drastically reduce the number of accidents, loss of life, property, and livelihoods, thereby sustainably improving the economy and well-being of the Lamu County community and the nation.”

Mr Mwango noted that KMA sought to convert the old coxswain certificates to ones now recognised by law in order to allow youth in Lamu and other parts of the country to take up coxswain opportunities available locally and internationally.

Lamu coxswains during the certificate issuance event at the Lamu Fort Hall. 300 coxswains received certificates from KMA. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

He said KMA and other stakeholders have developed a new coxswain training curriculum to enhance maritime transport safety and build the capacity of young people engaged in sustainable harnessing of the blue economy.

“KMA, therefore, expects from all the 300 coxswains certified here today to embrace safety as a culture from now going forward and become ambassadors of change towards safer water transport practices in our community,” he said.

“Discipline in our vessel operations, loading, and compliance with the rules of the road at sea is key to (avoiding) collisions and capsizing incidents.”

Speaking at the same event, Lamu West Deputy County Commissioner Michael Yator asked coxswains to ensure their vessels are registered and licensed.

“Observing these regulations is for your own good and majorly the safety of those passengers you transport, now that almost 99 percent of transport and general movement in Lamu is done via the sea using boats,” Mr Yator said.

Lamu Deputy Governor Abdulhakim Aboud thanked KMA for its efforts to ensure boat operators are trained and certified.