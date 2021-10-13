Homa Bay boat operators, travellers keen on safety after lake tragedy

Lake Victoria boat tragedy

Fishermen at Koginga beach in Homa Bay town search for survivors of a boat accident on September 21, 2021. Travellers using boats in Lake Victoria are now keen on safety after the tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 people.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

At the Homa Bay town pier, the September 21 boat tragedy that claimed 10 lives is still fresh in the minds of traders and others on the shores of Lake Victoria who depend on boats to travel.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.