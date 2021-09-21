Two die, 8 rescued as boat capsizes in Lake Victoria

Homa Bay boat capsize

Homa Bay town residents gather at the scene where a boat carrying at least 16 people capsized on September 21, 2021. Two were confirmed dead.


Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

Two people have died while at least eight others have been rescued after a boat they were traveling in capsized in Lake Victoria on Tuesday evening.

