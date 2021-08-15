Three missing, two rescued as boat capsizes in Lamu

Three fishermen are missing while two others rescued after their fishing boat capsized at Tenewi, in the deep seas near Mpeketoni, in Lamu.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) Vessel Inspector Alexander Munga said they received reports from members of the public that a boat carrying five fishermen from Ngomeni in Kilifi County, had capsized in the open seas near Tenewi on Saturday evening.

Mr Munga said they embarked on a search and were able to find two of the five fishermen on the shores near Mpeketoni after they managed to swim to safety.

“The search mission by KMA in coordination with Kenya Coast Guard Services (KCGS) is ongoing within Tenewi area. So far, two fishermen have been rescued and are in Mpeketoni. Three fishermen are yet to be traced. The ill-fated boat is also yet to be retrieved,” said Mr Munga.

He said the boat might have capsized owing to strong winds and tides currently experienced in the Indian Ocean in Lamu.

Following the incident, the KMA official notified all mariners, fishermen, speed boat operators, pleasure crafts, passengers, and the general public to be extra cautious when sailing and avoid venturing into the open sea, especially during the months of July and August, where the sea is normally rough.

“KMA had earlier notified all sea users to be careful. Strong winds and high waves have always been experienced along the coastal waters, particularly in July and August. They should always adhere to weather travel warnings and advisories at sea,” he said.

Lamu Fishermen Association Chairman Mohamed Somo blamed the agencies involved in sea rescue missions for delaying the search for the three fishermen who drowned at Tenewi.

Mr Somo said he expected the search to have been mounted immediately after the boat capsized on Saturday evening.

“The boat capsized on Saturday at 8pm but the search started on Sunday morning. This is very unfortunate. KMA and KCGS should set proper strategies that will ensure quick response once boat accidents occur in Lamu to prevent loss of lives,” said Mr Somo.

The incident comes just a month after six Tanzanian sailors and one Indian were rescued after their boat capsized at Shanga Island in the Indian Ocean in Lamu East.

The crew was heading to Kismayu, Somalia, from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to collect a consignment of scrap metal when their boat, MV Al Feroz, capsized and sank at around 10pm, owing to rough tides at sea.

They were saved by officials from the Coast Guard and Kenya Navy who responded to their distress call.

In April this year, one person died, and two others were rescued when a cargo boat they were travelling in capsized at Wiyoni's Tusitiri area in Lamu.