Three missing, two rescued as boat capsizes in Lamu

The ill-fated boat that caused the death of one person in Lamu (parked upside down). Two other occupants were rescued. The boat was carrying more than 60 bags of potatoes.

Photo credit: FILE I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Three fishermen are missing while two others rescued after their fishing boat capsized at Tenewi, in the deep seas near Mpeketoni, in Lamu.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.