KDF soldier injured in suspected Shabaab attack in Lamu

KDF soldiers on patrol on Lamu

KDF soldiers on patrol on Lamu. A soldier was on October 12, 2021 seriously injured after the vehicle he was traveling in ran over an IED suspected to have been planted by Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier was Tuesday seriously injured when the vehicle he was traveling in ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted on the road by Al-Shabaab terrorists between Milimani and Baure in Lamu County.

