IED placed by Shabaab kills 15 of its own militants in Lamu

At least 15 suspected Al-Shabaab militants died on Sunday after the vehicle they were in ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) near the border with Somalia.

Speaking to the Nation on Monday, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) spokesperson Esther Wanjiku confirmed that the incident happened at around 9.30am between Sarira and Ras Kiamboni near Ishakani, Lamu County.

Colonel Wanjiku said the IED was placed on the road by another group of Al-Shabaab terrorists before other members of the militant group ran over it.

The vehicle exploded and burnt all occupants.

“I can confirm that 15 Al-Shabaab militants died. They were in two groups. One of the groups planted the IED only for the second group to pass through the same point. They were unaware. Their vehicle ran over it and exploded. All the 15 that were in the vehicle died,” said Col Wanjiku.

She added: “If an enemy dies, that’s a plus for us. Residents should not be deterred. Our security agencies are determined to ensure peace is maintained.”

Following the incident, a spot check by Nation encountered heavy security patrols in the general area where it happened.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers patrol Kotile area on the border of Lamu and Garissa within Boni forest. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Ras Kiamboni, Ishakani and Kiunga on the Kenya-Somalia border are all within the Operation Amani Boni areas.

The multi-agency security operation was launched by the national government in September, 2015 at the height of Al-Shabaab attacks in various parts of Lamu that left hundreds of security agencies and civilians dead.