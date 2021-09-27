IED placed by Shabaab kills 15 of its own militants in Lamu

KDF soldiers lamu boni forest shabaab

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers patrol Kotile area on the border of Lamu and Garissa within Boni forest. About 15 Al-Shabaab militants died within the Boni operation areas in Lamu.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

At least 15 suspected Al-Shabaab militants died on Sunday after the vehicle they were in ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) near the border with Somalia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.