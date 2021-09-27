Boni residents laud upgrade of Manda Kenya Navy base

Manda

President Uhuru Kenyatta lays a wreath at a monument for fallen soldiers at the Kenya Navy Base, Manda Bay in Lamu County. The Head of State presided over the Presentation and Trooping of the Colour Ceremony at the military camp.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Boni community has lauded the move to establish a Kenya Navy Base at Magogoni within Manda Bay in Lamu County.

