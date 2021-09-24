Lamu MCAs pass motion for police reservists to get allowances

A National Police Reservist at work at Jima area in Pandanguo inside Boni forest in Lamu County.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

At least 400 National Police Reservists (NPR) working in Lamu have something to smile about after ward reps unanimously passed a motion compelling the county to pay them monthly stipends.

