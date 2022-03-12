Inside the nine-hour battle of Manda Bay

Kenyan military troops (left) and US marines carry out a joint military exercise in Manda Bay.

Photo credit: File  |AFP

By  Brian Ngugi  &  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • During the opening minutes of their attack, the al-Shabaab fighters killed specialist Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr and wounded two American soldiers.
  • Soon after, the Shabaab fighters attacked and destroyed an American aircraft that was taxiing on the airfield prior to take-off.

On Thursday, the US Department of Defence released its independent review into the January 5, 2020 attack on a US military base that left at least three people dead, more than five wounded and military equipment worth close to Sh10 billion destroyed. Brian Ngugi and Elvis Ondieki reconstruct the events of that day

