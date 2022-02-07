Boni pupils return to school after weeks at home

For over a month, a majority of learners from the Boni community in Lamu County have not attended school due to terrorist attacks.

They had to stay at home as a security operation continues to flush out the terrorists from their hideouts.

More than 100 pupils had not reported back to the Mokowe Arid Zone Boarding Primary School.

Transport was also a key challenge for the learners.

But last weekend, pupils in grades Three to Eight trekked over 45km from Basuba, Milimani, Mangai and Mararani and converged in Kiangwe village, where a boat provided by the county government ferried them across the Indian Ocean to the Mokowe school.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Monday, headteacher Charles Mzee confirmed that pupils from Boni forest villages had reported back to class.

“We normally host around 200 pupils from Boni forest …. For the past few weeks, almost half that population hadn’t reported back to school. But I am happy to announce learning is progressing well after they all returned,” he said.

Lamu County Disaster Response Director Shee Kupi said it was a big challenge getting to the villages and picking up the children.

He said they avoided using vehicles for security reasons.

In June 2017, eight people, including four pupils and four police officers, died on the spot when a Rapid Border Patrol Unit lorry they were using to travel from Mararani village in Boni forest to Kiunga Primary School ran over a landmine in the Ota area.

The children were among 14 pupils hitchhiking on the lorry with over 20 police officers.

Several pupils and security officers were also injured in the attack.

“We opted to walk on foot together with the children and gathered at a common point, the Kiangwe jetty, where a county coordinated boat was waiting for us,” said Mr Kupi.

The Mokowe school was established in 1992 to accommodate pupils from disadvantaged communities like the Boni, Sanye and Orma.

Mr Kupi urged the Boni community to embrace education.

“Education is a fundamental right and not a favour. That’s why our county government has ensured that these Boni kids get to and stay in school,” he said.

Boni forest parents interviewed by Nation.Africa lauded the efforts of the county and national government to ensure their children have access to education.