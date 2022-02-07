Lamu county begins Sh50m sports facilities upgrade

The Lamu county government has commenced a Sh50 million construction and upgrading of seven key sporting infrastructure projects.

The move is also an effort by the devolved government to boost talent discovery and fight various vices, key among them being drugs and violent extremism amongst the youth through sports activities.

The facilities, whose construction is already underway, include three seven-a-side Astro-turf pitches at Twaif, Shella, and Lamu Boys Secondary grounds.

The three amenities will cost Sh14 million each to be ready. They are set to be completed by June this year.

Construction of the Mpeketoni’s Muungano and Lamu Island’s Twaif basketball courts is also ongoing at a cost of Sh1.5 million each. The two pitches are also expected to be ready before the end of June this year.

Currently, the fencing of Witu football ground and Tchundwa Stadium’s Dias is already complete. The two projects cost Sh5 million.

Speaking during an event held at the Mokowe County Headquarters over the weekend, Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha said they’ve identified sports as one of the crucial aspects of his administration's objective to promote education, peace, violence prevention, gender equality, and good health among youth.

“Sports activities are critical in keeping youth away from vices that are becoming increasingly common, such as drug abuse.

Young people who participate in sports learn important life skills like communication, collaboration, and leadership, which increases their self-confidence and helps them prepare for the job market,” said Mr Twaha.

He reiterated that sports will generally bring the Lamu community together, hence fostering oneness.

“The team players work together in unity disregarding their differences while their supporters get together in harmony to cheer on their team, putting aside political tensions and cultural differences. Sport brings entertainment to people as they take a break from their daily routines,” said Mr Twaha.

Sports Executive Paul Thairu stressed that the presence of good sports stadia in a place like Lamu will in turn help in overall sports promotion plan which aims to help find, nurture, and develop indigenous sporting potential.

Mr Thairu further emphasized the importance of sports in encouraging physical fitness, health as well as boosting Lamu County's brand, selling the county to the globe, and improving its image.

“Physical activity promotes fitness and general well-being. A sporting community has a good quality of life. Sports are particularly important in the growth of children since they teach life values like patience, leadership, teamwork, and self-esteem,” said Mr Thairu.

Peter Ndichu, the County Director of Sports, said having the necessary sports facilities at the ward level is a step in the right direction and would result in a lot of progress in the County's sports.

He said the sporting infrastructure will enable leagues at all levels, enabling frequent matches which are critical for the development of local talent.

Locals lauded the move by the county government.