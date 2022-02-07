Lamu county begins Sh50m sports facilities upgrade

The Lamu county government has commenced a Sh50 million construction and upgrading of seven key sporting infrastructure projects. 

  • Locals lauded the move by the county government.
  • “Since history, we haven’t had a single standard sports stadium in Lamu. We only use pitches that are in deplorable conditions. I am happy that the county is currently undertaking sporting infrastructure upgrades,” said Ali Fuad.

