Lamu County insecurity

A section of Mpeketoni town in Lamu. A number of services have been scaled down due to insecurity challenges in Lamu County, even as the government maintained it was still in control of the county.

| Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Prime

Rising insecurity in Lamu sees key state services scaled down

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A number of services have been scaled down due to insecurity challenges in Lamu, even as the government Tuesday maintained it was still in control of the county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.