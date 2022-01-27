Suspected Shabaab attackers injure Judiciary staff in Lamu

Judiciary vehicle Lamu attack

The Judiciary vehicle which was sprayed with bullets by suspected Al-Shabaab attackers in Lamu on January 26, 2022. two court officials were injured.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A group of heavily armed suspected Al-Shabaab militants on Wednesday ambushed a Judiciary vehicle with over five court officials and sprayed it with bullets in Lango la Simba area near Nyongoro in Lamu County.

