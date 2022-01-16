Lamu Widho attacks

A man on a motorcycle leaves Widho in Lamu County with his belongings on January 15, 2022 following attacks and killings by unknown people.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Prime

Terrorism or ethnic raids? Inside Lamu killing fields

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

The picturesque landscape as you drive from Majembeni towards Widho off the Malindi-Lamu highway looks like a postcard on the paradisiacal offers of some of the most hidden parts of Kenya. Once you branch off the newly tarmacked highway, giant coconut trees tower over large swathes of virgin lands. And here, a dusty road that is rarely used, save for the occasional bodabodas, leads one to a tiny village that was until recently virtually unknown.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.